IN a highly unusual move, the UK parliamentary session is being doubled to two years and year's Queen's Speech is being ditched by the Government to ease the way in Parliament for new Brexit laws.

Commons leader Andrea Leadsom said this would give MPs and peers the maximum time possible to scrutinise legislation taking the UK out of the European Union.

It means the Government, if it survives, will not put forward a new legislative programme next year.

Loading article content

The Conservatives delayed this year's Queen's Speech as the party held discussions with the DUP to thrash out an agreement on propping up the minority government.

A formal deal has yet to be secured but Tory sources have said there is a "broad agreement" on the principles of the speech, and State Opening will now take place on Wednesday June 21 – two days later than originally scheduled.