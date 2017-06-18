Pamela Anderson has penned an online love letter to Julian Assange, branding Theresa May the "worst Prime Minister in living memory" and calling for the WikiLeaks founder's release.

The former Baywatch star also calls on world leaders, and China, to intervene and help free Mr Assange, who has been holed up in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London for almost five years.

She said there is no longer any reason to keep Mr Assange "trapped in a small room" now Sweden has dropped its case against him.

Anderson continues: "But Theresa May - who kept him imprisoned in the embassy for 5 years - refuses to allow him to leave.

"Theresa May, who is on her last legs. Theresa May of the pyhrric victory (sic).

"Theresa May, who won't shake the hand of the victims of the Grenfell fire. Who doesn't care about poor people. Who doesn't care about justice or peace. Who doesn't care about Julian.

"The worst Prime Minister in living memory."

Anderson also invites French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte to the July opening of her new restaurant in France, and asks him to grant Mr Assange asylum.

Anderson uses the letter to address Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, and highlights their mutual compassion for animals, while stating Mr Assange should be given compensation.

To Mr Corbyn, she said: "I have watched the recent UK election with great interest. I have cheered the turn in your party's fortunes! You are clearly a decent and fair man."

Anderson describes the US government as the "ultimate bully, a superpower, with 1,200 military bases all around the world".

In the letter posted on pamelaandersonfoundation.org, the ex-playboy model gushes over how his "bravery and courage" make Mr Assange sexy.

She signs it: "I love you, Pamela."

Anderson was spotted delivering lunch to Mr Assange at the embassy in October last year and then again in February this year, saying she was "concerned" about his health and his family.

She later wrote about him on her blog in a long message which was accompanied by a photo of him, saying: "My relationship with Julian - it's no secret. He is one of my favourite people and he might be the most famous, most politicised refugee of our time."