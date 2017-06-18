A man has been killed in a "large-scale disturbance" in Fraserburgh.
Police were called to the incident at around 4am on Sunday in Fernie Place in the Aberdeenshire town.
Gary Clampett, 39, was found with serious injuries and treated by paramedics but died a short time later, officers said.
The death is being treated as murder and police are said to be following a number of lines of enquiry.
Detective Inspector Gary Winter said: "An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the murder of Gary Clampett is under way. Our thoughts are with Gary's family and friends.
"Police will remain in the area while our enquiries are ongoing. We are following a number of lines of enquiry.
"I would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident or private CCTV in the area of Fernie Place, Fraserburgh, to please come forward. You can contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 should you wish to remain anonymous.
"Additionally I would like to thank the local community for their patience while inquiries are carried out."
