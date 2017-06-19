THE family of an elderly landowner who was brutally attacked in unexplained circumstances have launched a fresh appeal for information, seven years on to the day.

Sandy Ingram — a leading member of the Aberdeenshire farming community — was discovered seriously injured in the grounds of his Newmachar home on June 19, 2010.

The 80-year-old he gone outside to check on two intruders who had been seen at the rear of their secluded property, Elrick House. at around 11pm.

He was then found bloodied and unconscious by his wife, Ann, outside the secluded mansion, which lies on the B979 Kinmundy-Blackburn road.

His family have revealed they often thought he tried to tell them what happened, but couldn't communicate it to them because of his injuries.

Mr Ingram spent several weeks in the high-dependency unit at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and underwent brain surgery.

However he never recovered, despite showing small signs of recovery, and died almost a year later on June 2, 2011.

Hundreds of mourners gathered to pay their last respects at Newmachar Parish Church for the man's funeral.

Police were unable to say he died as a result of the attack, though the family had campaigned in the past for it to be treated as murder.

His son, Andrew, said: "We are still hopeful that someone somewhere knows what happened to my father that night.

"The last seven years have been extremely difficult for us as a family without him here to share birthdays, Christmases and anniversaries, and even everyday life is difficult as it is always on our minds.

"What makes it even harder is that we don’t know what happened to him that night and are still looking for answers.

"We often thought he was trying to tell us things when he was in hospital, but unfortunately the extent of his injuries meant he was unable to speak to us.

"I'm sure there is someone out there who can help us and I would urge them to contact Police and tell them what they know.

"Even if you think the information will not be relevant, please let the Police be the judge and don’t hesitate to get in touch. It is never too late."

In 2011, it was revealed that the mansions, which had been in the Ingram family for more than 40 years, bad gone on the market with an asking price of £760,000.

Included in the sale was the Home Farm Steading, a coachman's cottage together with 2.13 acres of land, as well as three other cottages and three lots of woodland and pastures.

Speaking at the time, Police appealed for anyone with information about two people who were seen in the grounds of the property that night to come forward.

One was described as wearing a light-coloured baseball cap, possibly green in colour, with a darker peak.

The other was described as wearing dark clothing with dark shoulder-length hair. They have yet to be identified.

Detective Inspector Richie Guild, who led the investigation, said: "As with all long-running inquiries we will react to any new information we receive.

"A thorough investigation was conducted at the time but we have yet to establish what happened to Mr Ingram that night.

"Anyone who has information which they think could assist can contact Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous."