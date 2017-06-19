HERE are a couple of girls, possibly sisters, thoroughly enjoying themselves as they wave to their parents no doubt, from the top deck of a funfair attraction at Glasgow Green in July, 1949.

The photographer had captioned it on the back as “Holidays at home” as this was during the Glasgow Fair when thousands from the city had left for holidays down the Ayrshire coast or further afield.

Incidentally, as a young Evening Times reporter who had to report on the Fair Fortnight, I once wrote that thousands had left Glasgow “by trains and boats and planes” which was a nod to the hit by Dionne Warwick. The sub-editor changed it to the newspaper’s house style which meant it appeared as “trains, boats and aircraft” which really didn’t have the same effect.

