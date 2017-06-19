TENNIS players Greg Rusedski and Gordon Reid helped raise £91,000 for charity by sharing stories of their careers at an event in Glasgow.
More than 400 sports fans gathered for the annual Action for Children Scotland’s Sports Dinner at the Hilton Hotel on Friday.
The night was hosted by sports presenter Peter Martin and guests heard Mr Rusedski talk about a career that saw him reach British number 1 on three occasions, and the final of the US Open, which led to him winning the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award and ITV Sports Champion of the Year.
He was joined by Alexandria-born Paralympic gold medalist, and two-time singles grand slam champion, Gordon Reid MBE, who won gold in the men's singles event at Rio 2016.
Paul Carberry, director of Action for Children Scotland, said the night "gave fans the opportunity to hear two tennis icons tell the story of their careers".
In aid of disadvantaged children, young people and families in Scotland, the total raised since the sports dinner first launched is almost £650,000.
