The girlfriend of missing RAF gunner Corrie McKeague has announced the birth of their baby girl on Father's Day.

April Oliver, 21, posted a poignant picture on Facebook of her cradling the newborn.

In a subsequent post on the Find Corrie Facebook page, the missing serviceman's mother Nicola Urquhart said: "We have finally welcomed this beautiful little lady into the world.

"She is absolutely perfect. I am so very proud of April for getting her here safely.

"Both mummy and baby are doing well. Thank you so much for all your love and support x x x"

Mr McKeague, who is 23-years-old and from Fife, vanished after a night out with friends in Bury St Edmunds on September 24 2016.

Last month, in another post on the social media site, Miss Oliver posted a picture of herself holding her bump with a pair of baby shoes in her hand.

Alongside the photo, she wrote: "Your daddy would be proud of you my little one and would love you as much as I do. Corrie will be a part of both of us forever and no one can take that away. Mummy loves you little baby."

Miss Oliver, of Downham Market, Norfolk, announced she was pregnant two weeks after Corrie went missing in September.

Police believe he may be in a landfill site in Milton, Cambridgeshire and have been searching the area for 14 weeks.

A bin lorry was seen on CCTV near Brentgovel Street in the town around the time Mr McKeague was last seen, and it took a route which appeared to coincide with the movements of his phone.

The bin lorry linked to the disappearance of Mr McKeague was initially thought to have collected an 11kg (1st 10lb) load, but police said it was later found to be more than 100kg (15st 10lb).