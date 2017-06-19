CHILLING images from inside Grenfell Tower have been released showing residents would not have stood a chance in the blaze that has so far claimed the lives of 58 people.

Throughout the debris stands a burnt-out sink, scorched exercise bike and washing machine from within a flat destroyed by the fire.

Across the 24-storey building, wall tiles shattered, ceilings collapsed and furniture was left in ruins.

Meanwhile, those who have been left homeless will be given at least £5,500 from an emergency fund.

Residents will be given £500 in cash followed by a bank payment for the rest from today.

The move was announced by Prime Minister Theresa May, who insisted the Government was doing everything possible to help those caught up in the tragedy.

The money will come from the £5 million fund announced by Mrs May on Friday.

No 10 said the £500 cash payment is already being handed out and further payments will be available from the Westway Centre and the nearby post office in Portobello Road.

Help will be given to residents who do not have bank accounts.

Mrs May said: “As we continue to respond to the needs of the community, our focus is on ensuring that all of those affected by this unimaginable tragedy get the right support as quickly as possible.

“My government will continue to do absolutely everything possible to help all of those affected through the difficult days, weeks, months and years ahead.”

The move came as the official response to the crisis drew fresh condemnation from residents and London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Mr Khan said the local community was “frustrated” and “angry” in the wake of the blaze, which left at least 58 people feared dead, after he attended a church service near the tower block in west London.

Meanwhile, music stars, including Scots singer Emeli Sande, have come together to record a charity single to help the victims.

Organiser Simon Cowell said he hoped the single, a cover of Simon and Garfunkel’s hit Bridge Over Troubled Water, will raise millions to help those caught up in the blaze.