ONE of Scotland’s most famous castles has been forced to step up their security measures following the UK’s recent terrorist attacks.
Eilean Donan Castle in Dornie, Inverness-shire has now banned rucksacks and small backpacks from being brought inside.
The 13th century castle, which featured in hit TV series Outlander and the movie, The World Is Not Enough, has also warned there will be random bag checks on visitors.
The popular attraction welcomes thousands of visitors from across the world every year.
But following the recent terrorist attacks across Manchester and London the Scottish beauty spot has revealed it will be stepping up security measures.
Announcing the new move on their website and social media channels, Eilean Donan wrote: “Please note that in the interest of public security and in consultation with Police Scotland we have introduced a number of new security protocols.
“Small backpacks and rucksacks are not permitted within the castle and should be left in your vehicle. We also operate a random bag-search
policy, and as such you may be asked to open your bag for inspection before entry.”
“Thank you for your co-operation and understanding.”
Eilean Donan overlooks the Isle of Skye.
