French President Emmanuel Macron is poised to rearrange his Cabinet after his new centrist party swept to victory in parliamentary elections.
Government spokesman Christophe Castaner said on RTL radio on Monday that Prime Minister Edouard Philippe would resign "in the coming hours" and a new government would be named in the coming days. It is a largely symbolic move required after legislative elections.
Since Mr Macron's Republic on the Move! party won an absolute majority in the 577-seat National Assembly, Mr Castaner said the government reshuffle would be "technical and not far-reaching".
He refused to say whether ministers who have come under corruption suspicions would keep their jobs.
Many victorious members of parliament have never held office before. They started arriving at the National Assembly on Monday to learn their way around before the first session of parliament next week.
