A WOMAN has been arrested in connection with the alleged attempted murder of a man in Maryhill at the weekend. 

The 41-year-old has been arrested and detained in police custody following the incident in Hathway Lane at around 8.25pm on Saturday, June 17.

A 30-year-old man sustained serious injuries following the alleged disturbance. 

He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where his condition is stable.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

She is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court today.