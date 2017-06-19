CELTIC will face Linfield or La Fiorita in the Champions League second qualifying round.
The draw took place in Nyon on Monday morning, with the Hoops entering the competition in round two of the qualifiers.
Northern Irish champions Linfield competed in last season's Irn-Bru Cup, losing out to Queen of the South in round four.
They will face La Fiorita of San Marino in the first qualifying round, with the winners setting up a clash Celtic when their two-legged tie concludes on 4 or 5 July.
Brendan Rodgers' side will begin their European adventure with an away tie on 11/12 July, before the return leg at Celtic Park takes place a week later on 18/19 July.
The draw for the third qualifying round will take place on 14 July.
The official result of the #UCL 2017/18 second qualifying round draw... pic.twitter.com/MotHLoQa7K— Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 19, 2017
