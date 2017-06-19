By Tara Fitzpatrick
Glasgow fell silent today as the city joined the rest of the UK for a minute silence in memory of those who died in the Grenfell Tower disaster.
Rail managers, engineers and hotel staff at Glasgow’s Central Station halted proceedings this morning in a minute’s silence for the victims of the London fire last week.
Staff at Network Rail along with Virgin Trains and other station staff were joined by commuters and members of the public at 11am to pay respects to those who lost their life in last Tuesday’s fire.
A spokesman for Network Rail said: “All our stations across the UK observed the silence, giving passengers and railway staff the chance to pay their respects to all those who tragically lost their lives at the Grenfell Tower.”
The government announced the silence would take place across the country today following announcements that households affected by the blaze would receive down payments of £5500.
The death toll of the fire has risen to 79 since the tower block fire broke out and another 74 are still missing and presumed dead.
