ABERDEEN face a trip to either Bosnia-Herzegovina or Kazakhstan in the Europa League second qualifying round, while Rangers and St Johnstone have discovered their potential opponents.
The Dons will face the winners of the first round clash between Kazakhs Ordabasy Shymkent and Siroki Brijeg when they enter the competition in the second round.
Rangers will take on AEL Limassol of Cyprus or St Josephs of Gibraltar if they progress from the first round, while Saints were drawn against either IFK Norrkoping of Sweden or Kosovo's FC Prishtina.
Loading article content
The Dons and Saints were seeded for the second qualifying round, but the Gers were in the unseeded pot.
Rangers were paired with Luxembourg's Progres Niederkorn in the first round draw on Monday morning, with St Johnstone facing FK Trakai of Lithuania.
Niederkorn finished fourth in the table last season and last competed in the Europa League in 2015/16, when they fell to a 3-0 aggregate defeat against Shamrock Rovers.
Saints face a trip to Lithuania to face FK Trakai, who are currently midway through their domestic season and occupy third place in the table.
First round ties will take place on 29 June and 6 July, with second round matches scheduled for 13 and 20 July.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?