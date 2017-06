Children at Andy Murray's former primary school had a chance to touch the Wimbledon trophy as it tours the UK ahead of the tournament next month.

Pupils at Dunblane Primary School posed for pictures with the cup which world number one Murray will be hoping to win for a third time.

The trophy is visiting 20 destinations around the UK in 19 days as part of Jaguar's Andy Murray Trophy Tour, which started on June 14 and aims to get the nation in the mood for Wimbledon.

Loading article content