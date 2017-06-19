Children at Andy Murray's former primary school had a chance to touch the Wimbledon trophy as it tours the UK ahead of the tournament next month.

Pupils at Dunblane Primary School posed for pictures with the cup which world number one Murray will be hoping to win for a third time.

The trophy is visiting 20 destinations around the UK in 19 days as part of Jaguar's Andy Murray Trophy Tour, which started on June 14 and aims to get the nation in the mood for Wimbledon.

Later on Monday, it will visit Hibernian Football Club in Edinburgh, where Murray's maternal grandfather played, before returning south.

Dunblane Primary School headteacher Sarah Starrs said the school was thrilled to welcome the cup.

She said: "We're absolutely delighted to be hosting the trophy here today.

"Andy is a former pupil and when we were asked by Jaguar if we would host this morning's event, we couldn't accept quick enough.

"We're absolutely delighted to do that for our children. Andy is a true inspiration to our children.

"He's shown what, with dedication, hard work and commitment, you can achieve. He is a local hero.

"We will all be cheering and willing Andy on, and hopefully he will bring that cup home for a third time this year."

Pupils at the school were excited to see the trophy up close.

Kirsty Reid, 11, said: "It was really cool, it was so shiny."

Catriona Kane, 11, said: "It was a memorable morning. We will remember it for the rest of our lives."

The cup is being chauffeured between venues in Jaguar's Official Car of The Championships.

Murray and his brother Jamie were pupils in the school on the day of the Dunblane massacre that killed 16 pupils and their teacher.

The children - aged just five and six - and teacher Gwen Mayor were murdered by gunman Thomas Hamilton when he opened fire on a gym class at Dunblane Primary School on March 13 1996.

The massacre in the Stirlingshire town shocked the nation and led to the UK enforcing some of the strictest firearms legislation in the world.