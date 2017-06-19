The evil killer of Irish student nurse Karen Buckley has reportedly complained fellow cons are urinating in his food.

Alexander Pacteau claims he has become a target by kitchen inmates who regularly pee, spit and drop hairs into his food.

It is believed he is hated behind bars at Kilmarnock Prison just months after he was moved from HM Prison Shotts.

Loading article content

A source told The Sun: "He’s claimed inmates have either spat or urinated in liquids they have been served like soup and custard.”

He was jailed for the violent murder of student nurse Karen Buckley, in September 2015.

Michael Guy, Serco Contract Director at HMP Kilmarnock, said: “There was a complaint recently, which was fully investigated but there was no evidence to support it.”