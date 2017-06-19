A 14-year-old girl suffered a serious sexual assault after being knocked unconscious in Edinburgh, police have said.
The incident happened in the Wester Hailes area of the city at about 9pm on February 3.
While walking along a footpath, the girl was struck to the back of the head and woke up in the wooded area.
Loading article content
It is believed she was the victim of a serious sexual assault while she was unconscious.
The incident was reported to police on Wednesday.
Officers have launched an investigation and appealed for information.
Detective Inspector Julie Marshall, of Edinburgh's public protection unit, said: "I want to commend the victim for her bravery in coming forward and reassure the community that we have launched an extensive investigation into this.
"Since this was reported to us on June 14, we've had specialist resources in attendance at the scene and local officers are continuing to conduct enquiries within the area.
"We're also appealing to anyone who may have seen suspicious behaviour in the area around February 3, or has any information which can help, to get in touch as soon as possible."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.
Comments are closed on this article.