Members of the public are being urged to nominate "trees with a story" to compete to be crowned Tree of the Year.

The Brimmon Oak in Wales narrowly missed out on being crowned 2017 European Tree of the Year, and the Woodland Trust hopes a tree from the UK could go one step better next time round.

The Tree of the Year competition, supported by the People's Postcode Lottery, is asking people to nominate trees for four shortlists representing England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which the public will then be able to vote on.

Loading article content