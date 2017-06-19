By Russell Steele

EMERGENCY crews have rushed to Greenock's east end in an explosives alert, reports the Greenock Telegraph.

Police officers and fire engines were called to the council recycling centre in Upper Cartsburn Street T around 11am, following the discovery of a possible explosive device – described as an old grenade.

Video by George Munro.

An Explosive Ordnance Disposal team has been drafted in to examine the device.

A number of people have been evacuated from Ingleston Park and the area has been cordoned off as a precaution.