A FATHER-of-four has been charged with murder and terrorism offences after a worshipper died and eight were injured when a van ploughed into pedestrians near Finsbury Park mosque in London.

Darren Osborne, 47, from Cardiff, was pinned down by passers-by and worshippers after trying to flee the scene following the attack at the end of evening prayers.

Witnesses described hearing the van driver, shout: “I’m going to kill Muslims.”

He was initially arrested on suspicion of attempted murder but Scotland Yard said he was later arrested for the commission, preparation or instigation of terrorism including murder and attempted murder.

Photo credit: SWNS

It is understood he drove a rented van from Wales to London to specifically mow down a group of worshippers.

People at the scene described how he allegedly shouted ‘I’m going to kill all Muslims – I did my bit’ after ramming the crowd gathered on the pavement.

He could also be seen blowing a kiss from a police van after he was arrested.

Police were last night searching Osborne’s suburban terraced home in Glyn Rhosyn, Pentwyn, for clues as they investigate what they are treating as terrorism and ‘clearly an attack on Muslims’.

Neighbours told of their shock after seeing pictures of Osborne being arrested by police.

Taxi driver Saleem Naema, 50, said: “I can’t believe it. I know him. I’ve lived here for five years, he was already living here when I moved in. If I ever needed anything he would come. I just can’t believe that he did that. I am a Muslim.”

Khadijeh Sherizi, who lives next door to Osborne, added: “He has been so normal. He was in his kitchen yesterday afternoon singing with his kids. He was the dad of the family. He has kids. He lives next door. He seemed polite and pleasant to me. I just can’t believe it.”

Osborne is believed to have hired the van from Pontyclun Van Hire, 15 miles away from his home.

The company staff said they were ‘shocked and saddened’ that one of their vans was used in the attack which occurred when the area was busy with worshippers attending Ramadan night prayers at the mosque.

Eight people were taken to hospital, with one since discharged, while two others were treated at the scene. All of the casualties were Muslims.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said the incident was “quite clearly an attack on Muslims”.

She added: “We treat this as a terrorist attack. Sadly we have suffered a number of attacks and very sad events over the last few weeks.”

Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the incident as “every bit as sickening” as the recent atrocities in London and Manchester.

Witnesses said the suspect was smiling and waving as he brought carnage to Seven Sisters Road, with video posted online showing him give a nonchalant wave as police put him in the back of their vehicle.

Imam Mohammed Mahmoud was hailed for his efforts to calm the chaotic situation before police arrived and was said to have used his body to shield the suspected terrorist from the fury of onlookers.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu thanked members of the public who detained the suspect, saying ‘’their restraint in the circumstances was commendable’’.

He added: ‘’Given the methodology and given what was occurring, what’s happened, the tragic incidents across the country, this had all the hallmarks of a terrorist incident. ‘That is why the counter-terrorism command were called out to investigate.’’ Officers were in the immediate vicinity as the attack unfolded and responded within one minute.

Police declared it a terrorist incident within eight minutes.