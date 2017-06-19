Presenter and actor Brian Cant has died at the age of 83.
The former Play School host had been living with Parkinson’s Disease, his agent said.
Cant died at Denville Hall, a retirement home often used by those in the entertainment industry.
A statement from the family said: “It is with great sadness that we, his family, have to announce that Brian Cant has died aged 83 at Denville Hall.
“He lived courageously with Parkinson’s Disease for a long time.
“Brian was best known and well-loved for his children’s programmes Play School and Play Away and was honoured by Bafta in 2010.
“Donations would be most appreciated to Denville Hall and the Actors’ Benevolent Fund.”
