Several hundred people have rallied at a demonstration demanding "justice" for the victims of the Grenfell Tower disaster.
Emma Dent Coad, the new Labour MP for Kensington, and human rights barrister Michael Mansfield QC were among the speakers at the event under the Westway in west London, close to where at least 79 people lost their lives.
Other speakers questioned the death toll from the fire, suggesting it was far higher and being covered up by authorities.
One said "this is not a race war, it's a human race war" and there was criticism of Prime Minister Theresa May.
Ms Dent Coad, who took the seat from Conservative Victoria Borwick on June 8, said: "Many of you are angry and so am I.
"I've watched as repeated warnings about safety in the tower were ignored, complainers vilified, threatened and marginalised."
She added that she had met the Home Office on Monday and warned them she was watching the relief process, adding: "I'm not their advocate, I'm yours."
She said she had also demanded funds be set aside for "rebuilding a community that has been eroded over the years".
