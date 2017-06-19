The mother of murdered Emma Caldwell has issued a new TV appeal over the 12-year-old killing and warned the perpetrator remains a danger to others.

The 27-year-old's body was discovered in Roberton woods near Biggar, South Lanarkshire, in May 2005, a month after she was last seen alive.

As well as Ms Caldwell's distraught mother Margaret Caldwell, Police Scotland officers also appealed for help in solving what is one of Scotland's most high profile unsolved murders.

Ms Caldwell urged anyone with information to come forward on the BBC's Crimewatch Roadshow saying: "I need this person to be found. I need him to tell me why he would take my daughter's life and leaving the whole family feeling as they do. We miss her so much. We miss her every day.

"Someone please come forward, that's all we need. You're out there. You were there. You know. This man is a danger to other women.

"He must be found. He must be brought to justice. He must be brought to justice for Emma."

The Crown Office asked police to reinvestigate the case in 2015.

It comes as new evidence continues to be found in the Biggar woods where her body was discovered.

CCTV of Emma Caldwell's last sighting in and around Inglefield Street

A fortnight ago "several items" of new evidence, including women's clothing, had been found in the vicinity. DNA was also found in April in what was described as 'a significant discovery''

CCTV footage taken on 4 April 2005 shows Ms Caldwell walking along Inglefield Street shortly before 23:00.

It was the last time she was seen alive.

During the "extremely complex and wide ranging" investigation, more than 5,700 witnesses have been spoken to, around 9,000 items and more than 6,000 documents have been seized, and more than 4,000 hours of CCTV have been identified.

Ms Caldwell turned to drugs, then prostitution to fund her habit, following the death of her sister.

She was a working prostitute in Glasgow at the time of her death.

Her body was found about 70 miles away from the city centre.

Det Supt David McLaren, from Police Scotland, said he wanted to hear from other prostitutes working in the city in 2005.

He said: "We know from our investigation, it was unusual for women involved in prostitution to go so far from the city.

"I'm certain there are women out there who have been taken to that location or taken excessive miles outside Glasgow, while they have been involved in prostitution, either back in 2005 or maybe still today.

"The crux of the investigation is how the body of a girl who was living in Glasgow, end up so far away from the city centre. We know from the reinvestigation that it is unusual for women involved in prostitution to go that far from the city."

He added: "It's absolutely heartbreaking. You can see the impact Emma's death has had on her fairly and the fact it has gone on for 12 years now without finding out who was responsible means they have not been able to get any closure. Emma's uncle, Jim Coyle, said visiting the site where her body was found had flooded his mind with emotions.

He said: "How terrified she must have been, what ordeal did she go through?"

Four men were arrested over her death in 2007 but the case later collapsed.

In April it emerged police identified a wooded area at Roberton where detailed forensic searches were carried out in the hope of recovering items belonging to Ms Caldwell, whose clothing was never found.

Ms Caldwell, originally from Erskine in Renfrewshire, may have been seen getting into a black saloon car similar to a BMW that may have been owned by someone in the Dumfries area who regularly came to Glasgow.