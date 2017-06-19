Carol Vorderman has revealed that her mother has died following her battle with terminal cancer.
The former Countdown presenter, 56, wrote a message on Twitter saying that her mother’s funeral took place on Monday.
Some days are tough, today was one of them. Today was my amazing Mum's funeral…..❤️
Rest In Peace Jean Vorderman
You will always be loved
— Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) June 19, 2017
Carol revealed in March that Edwina, who also went by the name Jean, had received the diagnosis.
Edwina had battled cancer in the past.
A precious Mother's Day x This wk Mum & I found out she has terminal cancer.She's 88,beautiful inside and out & I love her beyond measure x
— Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) March 26, 2017
Carol wrote on Twitter in 2015: “Mum having 3rd cancer op today but this op is minor compared to the previous ones thankfully.
“Mum has had a 3lb ovarian tumour removed (miraculously it hadn’t spread).
“Then she had kidney cancer so half of her right kidney was removed, this time it’s a pretty big malignant melonoma, but mum says ‘goodness me, this is nothing. I’ll be in and out in no time’.
“Scans have shown this skin cancer hasn’t spread either so we consider ourselves lucky children today.”
