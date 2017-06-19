WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange suddenly called off an announcement he was due to make from the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy following news of an "imminent meeting" with British authorities.

The lunchtime speech, due to be made to mark the fifth anniversary of his arrival at the London embassy, was deferred on the advice of his legal counsel.

"Mr Assange's legal team remain optimistic that a satisfactory outcome can be found which respects the British legal process and restores Mr Assange's freedom and dignity," a statement on his behalf said.

