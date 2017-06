ALFREDO MORELOS revealed he is ready to carry the burden of scoring goals for Rangers next season and hoped it would earn him a call-up to the Colombian national team.

The 20 year-old has signed a three-year deal with the Ibrox side after completing his transfer from HJK Helsinki and made his unofficial debut yesterday in a closed-doors friendly against Welsh side The New Saints.

His signing was concluded before UEFA’s registration deadline making him eligible for Rangers’ opening Europa League tie against Progres Niederkorn of Luxembourg. Should Pedro Caixinha’s side progress they will then face either AEL Limassol of Cyprus or St Joseph’s of Gibraltar in the second qualifying round.

Loading article content