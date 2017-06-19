ALFREDO MORELOS revealed he is ready to carry the burden of scoring goals for Rangers next season and hoped it would earn him a call-up to the Colombian national team.

The 20 year-old has signed a three-year deal with the Ibrox side after completing his transfer from HJK Helsinki and made his unofficial debut yesterday in a closed-doors friendly against Welsh side The New Saints.

His signing was concluded before UEFA’s registration deadline making him eligible for Rangers’ opening Europa League tie against Progres Niederkorn of Luxembourg. Should Pedro Caixinha’s side progress they will then face either AEL Limassol of Cyprus or St Joseph’s of Gibraltar in the second qualifying round.

Read more: Decent day's work for Rangers as Alfredo Morelos signs and Euro draw is favourable

Morelos scored 30 goals for HJK last season and has 17 for this season and believes he can continue that form at Rangers. “As a number nine, I can hold off defenders, and I’m mobile in and around the box,” he told Rangers TV.

“I’m strong up front and quick – I have a change of pace. The most important thing is that I score goals – when the opportunity is there, I score. It’s safe to say that Rangers is a really big club and I’m happy with the support the fans have shown me already – it’s been the best. I want to show the fans here what I did every day in Finland – to grow more as a player and as a person.”

Morales has been capped six times at under-20 level but has aspirations of playing alongside Radamel Falcao and James Rodriguez at senior level.

“The Colombian national team is everything – it would be a great joy to be selected for the senior team in our country and every player wants to experience it. Falcao, James, [Juan] Cuadrado, there is an unbelievable squad of players who represent our country.”

St Johnstone and Aberdeen also discovered their European fate yesterday. The Perth side take on Trakai of Lithuania in the first qualifying round, with either IFK Norrkoping of Sweden or Prishtina from Kosovo waiting in the next round if they make it through.

Aberdeen are at home first in the second qualifying round against either Ordabasy of Kazakhstan or Siroki Brijeg of Bosnia and Herzegovina.