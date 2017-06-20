Shakespeare wrote that the sweetest honey can be loathsome in its own deliciousness.

However one of Scotland's leading theatres is hoping that its buzzing new workforce - 70,000 bees - will provide just the right balance of sweetness and green power to its cultural operation.

The Royal Lyceum has added two hives to its facilities, with the bees homed on its roof.

The bees and hives are available to the public to adopt and sponsor, with proceeds going towards the theatre’s new green initiatives

Edinburgh restaurant Dine have sponsored one hive, and the theatre hopes to provide honey for use in its food and cocktails.

The bees are part of a plan by the Lyceum to more environmentally sustainable.

It aims to replace the diesel-ran company vehicle with an electric one, install LED lights throughout the Front of House areas, and replace the theatre’s "ageing" boiler system with a new one.

Ben Twist, Director of Creative Carbon Scotland, said: “We are thrilled that The Lyceum, a leading member of the Green Arts Initiative, is taking this wonderful step.

"This is exactly the kind of inventive and engaging project that we have learned to expect from Scotland’s cultural organisations."

Brian Pool, a third-generation professional beekeeper, is looking after the bees.

He said: “The Lyceum’s roof is now home to 70,000 bees who have settled in very nicely – you wouldn’t even know they were there.

"With access to Princes Street Gardens and the Meadows to collect nectar and pollen, we’re looking forward to collecting some delicious Lyceum Honey.

"The Lyceum is the first theatre I’ve worked with and joins other Edinburgh institutions like The Balmoral, St Andrew’s House, and Royal Botanic Gardens to host my beehives."

Individual bees can be "adopted" for £1.