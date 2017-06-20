ISLAMOPHOBIA is to be targeted under a new drive by the UK Government after Theresa May pledged to stamp out all forms of extremist and hateful ideology following the “evil” attack near London’s Finsbury Park mosque.

The man accused of the latest terrorist atrocity has been named as Darren Osborne, 47, a father-of-four. He was reportedly thrown out of a Cardiff pub on Saturday night after “cursing Muslims” and vowing to “do some damage”.

His sister, Nicola, has apologised for her brother’s alleged actions. Speaking in Weston-Super-Mare, where family members of Osborne gathered, she said: "I am very sorry for what's happened."

The suspect hired a van from South Wales before driving down to the Muslim Welfare House in north London, where he is alleged to have mounted the pavement just yards from the mosque and mown down a group of British Muslims, who had been helping a sick man.

Witnesses said after the attack, Osborne shouted: “I'm going to kill all Muslims; I did my bit.” He was later restrained by members of the public. One man died and 10 others were injured in the attack.

Osborne was held on suspicion of attempted murder and was later further arrested over alleged terror offences.

Police were carrying out searches at an address in the Cardiff area.

Ben Wallace, the security minister, said the suspect was not known to the security services. He is believed to have acted alone.

Cressida Dick, the Met Police Commissioner, said the incident was "quite clearly an attack on Muslims" and the community would now see more police, including armed officers, in the area, "particularly around religious establishments".

Mustafa Field, director of Faiths Forum for London, told the BBC that people in Finsbury Park were feeling "very nervous about the current situation".

He said: "We've been feeling a rise in anti-Muslim hatred; we know that hate crime in on the rise. People have been receiving letters, messages, threats of physical attacks and we saw what manifested yesterday. There is a real nervousness."

Speaking after the attack, the Prime Minister repeated her warning that there had been "far too much tolerance" of extremism.

"That means extremism of any kind, including Islamophobia," she declared.

After the flurry of recent terror attacks, a review of the counter-terrorism strategy is set to be launched to examine whether or not police and security services have the powers they need.

An uplift in the Prevent anti-radicalisation programme, longer prison sentences for terror offences and measures to restrict the movements of suspects are among proposals that have been mooted.

Mrs May has also highlighted plans for a new Commission for Countering Extremism, which would be a statutory body.

Full details of its work are yet to be outlined but the Conservatives' election manifesto said it would "identify examples of extremism and expose them, to support the public sector and civil society, and help the Government to identify policies to defeat extremism and promote pluralistic values".

The PM visited the London mosque and met with a number of faith leaders, who sat in a circle with her to discuss their concerns.

Earlier, she was hurried into the building with aides saying she was keeping to a tight schedule.

Mrs May told reporters after the meeting: "The terrible terrorist attack which took place last night was an evil born out of hatred and it has devastated a community.

"I am pleased to have been here today to see the strength of that community coming together; all faiths united in one desire to see extremism and hatred of all sorts driven out of our society.

"There is no place for this hatred in our country today and we need to work together as one society, one community, to drive it out, this evil which is affecting so many families."

But as she left, the PM was heckled with people shouting "have you got a faster taxi today?" and "how can you be so quick today?"