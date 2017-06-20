Work has begun on a major new artistic hub in Edinburgh, a £12.3m centre in the former North British Rubber Factory.

The Castle Mill Works in Fountainbridge will be the new home for Edinburgh Printmakers, a creative industries centre and a "focal point of the local community" its organisers say.

Castle Mill Works visitors will house galleries, a studio, a state-of-the-art printmaking workshop, creative studios, and a cafe.

Scottish architects, Page/Park have been appointed to bring the Grade C listed Castle Mill Works into public use for the first time in its 160-year history.

A series of permanent artwork commissions will be sited throughout the building.

The project is funded by money from the Heritage Lottery Fund, Scottish Government, Creative Scotland and Historic Environment Scotland as well as trusts and foundations including Garfield Weston Foundation and The Robertson Trust.

Construction has now begun and is hoped to be completed in 2019.

Sarah Price, chief executive of Edinburgh Printmakers, said: "We're delighted to be in a position to formally begin construction on Edinburgh Printmakers new Centre for Excellence.

"Coinciding with our 50th birthday this marks a new chapter in our journey to improve facilities for artists and makers in the City and for our ever expanding and diverse audience to enjoy printmaking at its best.

"In redeveloping Castle Mill Works we are preserving an iconic piece of Edinburgh's industrial heritage and planning to look after it for generations to come.

"We are aiming for the main building to be open in Spring 2019 and will continue to fundraise over the coming three years to complete the full Creative Industries incubator project as planned."

Iain Munro, Deputy CEO at Creative Scotland said: “This is a significant milestone for Edinburgh Printmakers, both in terms of starting the exciting new building works, and in marking the 50th anniversary of the organisation.

“The Castle Mill Works development will breathe new life into the former headquarters of the North British Rubber Company and transform it into a world-class visual arts centre and creative hub for artists and audiences alike, standing the organisation in good stead for the next 50 years.”

A public fundraising drive has been launched and by donating towards the campaign members of the public will have their name ‘immortalised’ in print within the new building.