Theresa May has bowed to pressure and agreed to publish the details of any deal with the DUP to prop up her minority government.

The Prime Minister said that she would make public the details of any agreement, amid claims the Northern Irish party will be bought off with 'pork barrel' pledges worth millions of pounds.

Conservative sources indicated last week that extra cash for Northern Ireland would not necessarily mean more money for Scotland and Wales.

Mrs May also admitted that there may be no deal in place by the time she sets out her legislative programme in the Queen’s Speech.

The Government said that the Queen's Speech would give Britain the "infrastructure it needs to thrive through Brexit and beyond".

Included will be a Bill to to pave the way for commercial space flights, including a spaceport ministers believe could be based in Scotland.

The next stage of the £50bn HS2 train project will also get the go ahead, as well as a Bill and improved charging infrastructure for the UK’s 100,000 plug-in vehicles.

But Mrs May's disastrous General Election result means her flagship plans to allow new grammar schools in England are expected to be dumped.

The Prime Minister's comments followed talks with the Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in Downing Street in which he expressed concern that any deal with the DUP should not harm the Northern Ireland peace process.

Over the weekend Labour called for Mrs May to publish the details of any DUP deal.

Mrs May said that discussions on a 'confidence and supply' agreement wer continuing, adding: "On reaching such an agreement we will make sure that the details of that are made public so that people can see exactly what that is based on.”

She added that her government remained “absolutely steadfast” in its commitment to peace in Northern Ireland.

A DUP source described negotiations as "ongoing" and said they were looking to deliver "a more compassionate style of government for the whole of the UK".

The party opposes scrapping the "triple lock" on pensions and means testing the winter fuel allowance - both of which were included in the Conservative manifesto.

Senior DUP representative and former Stormont minister Simon Hamilton said any deal would benefit the whole of the UK, not just Northern Ireland.

But he said that the negotiations "will take as long as they take".

Meanwhile, Labour called on Tory ministers to use the Queen’s Speech to "end seven wasted years of austerity".

At the weekend the Chancellor Philip Hammond appeared to signal an ease to austerity, saying that ministers were not ‘deaf’ to the outcome of the General Election.

Among other measures set to be outlined in the Queen’s Speech include new counterterrorism laws, following a series of attacks in the UK

Also included will be the Great Repeal Bill, designed to move all EU law onto the domestic statute book, where it can be amended.

Scottish Secretary David Mundell said that the new legislation on space ports would be a "giant leap forward for Scotland’s ambitious space and satellite sector".

"It will give each of our potential spaceports a fantastic opportunity to establish Scotland as a thriving hub for commercial spaceflight. By capitalising on our existing scientific expertise, a Scottish spaceport would create new, skilled jobs drive economic growth.”