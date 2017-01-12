Carrie Fisher had heroin, cocaine and MDMA in her system when she died but their role in her death could not be determined, a coroner has found.

The full report released on Monday records her death as “undetermined” after concluding the cocaine could have been taken up to three days before she was taken ill on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

The actress, who rose to fame as Princess Leia in Star Wars, then died aged 60 in hospital four days later on December 27.

