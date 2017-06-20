LEARNING new skills is key to every business whether you are running a big multinational or a small local shop.

Susan Docherty was already working 80 hours a week growing her successful beauty firm when she decided to go back to college in the hope of acquiring knowledge and skills that would help her run the business more smoothly.

And it turned out Ms Docherty was as talented a scholar as she is a beautician, and the HND she achieved in business management at Glasgow Clyde College was just the start. The 47-year-old mother-of-two will begin a degree in international business at Glasgow Caledonian University in the autumn – and she can’t wait.

“I suppose as someone who already ran a business and had been the manager of a big hotel beauty salon, when I went to college I assumed I knew it all. I planned to spend a year learning about accounting and that would be it,” says Ms Docherty, owner of Glasgow-based Sephora Health and Beauty.

“Of course, it turned out I didn’t know it all and every element of the course, from financial management and accounting, through the marketing and people management was so useful to me and how I run my business.

“People asked me why I was going back to college when I already had years’ of experience. But I think it’s so important to update your skills no matter what sphere of business you are in. I’ve always been someone who embraces change – I always say ‘never stand still’.”

And this particular embrace of change has certainly worked for Ms Docherty, particularly in terms of communications skills.

“A couple of years ago I was afraid of public speaking,” she explains. “Now I actually enjoy doing presentations. And the fact I was running a business was useful in class discussions because I could bring my own experiences and scenarios to the table.

“The whole experience was fantastic and gave me the confidence to change and improve the way I run my business.”

As well as offering a full complement of beauty and massage treatments from a room in her south side home, Ms Docherty brings her expertise to festivals, fairs and big events such as parties and weddings, often employing a team of contractors to meet the demand.

As for what she loves most about her job, it’s about the relationships she forms with clients.

“Many of my clients have become friends over the years,” she explains. You go through the big life events with them.

“Being my own boss working from home means I can book off enough time with clients to have a coffee and a chat as well as doing the treatment.

“I love the flexibility of being your own boss – for me, that’s the best thing. When my daughters were young I could always be there for school shows and the like, which was great.

“Working for yourself also makes you more motivated. When you run a business you want to offer the best service you can to your customers. That’s why you push yourself and learn new skills and work to achieve excellence.”

The flexibility also allows to you change things up, says the businesswoman.

“Sometimes you do feel a bit de-motivated and that’s a sign that it’s time to change. But running your own business means you have the power to tweak things and you should use it. You change over time, and your business can change with you.”

And Ms Docherty believes many more people from all walks of life have the potential to be their own boss, especially in Scotland.

“Setting up a business really isn’t as hard as you think,” she says. “As long as you have a good work ethic and you have a passion for what you are doing, you have the potential to succeed. Do it properly – get all the help you can from enterprise experts and organisations and find yourself a good accountant. These things are really important.

“Also, we are very lucky here in Scotland to get a free further or higher education. Sometimes you can even run your business alongside being in full-time education, just as I did. You’ll never regret learning new skills.”