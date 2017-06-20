Scottish rugby legend Doddie Weir has revealed he has been diagnosed with the life-limiting illness Motor Neurone Disease (MND) as he pledged his support to a campaign to raise awareness of the condition.

The former British and Irish Lion– winner of 61 caps for Scotland and an award-winning after-dinner speaker and MC – said he would also devote his time to fund-raising for an Edinburgh research centre.

George Weir, better known as Doddie, said: ''Over the past few months a number of friends and family have raised concerns surrounding my health. I think then, that on this day set to help raise awareness of the condition, I should confirm that I too have Motor Neurone Disease. I should like to take this opportunity to thank the National Health Service in recognising then diagnosing this, as yet, incurable disease.

Loading article content