Former business secretary Sir Vince Cable has become the first contender to throw his hat into the ring to replace Tim Farron as leader of the Liberal Democrats.

Sir Vince, 74, returned to the House of Commons as MP for Twickenham in this month's General Election, having been one of the highest-profile casualties of the party's collapse in support in 2015.

Former health minister Norman Lamb has also indicated he is considering a bid for the leadership, but hotly tipped East Dunbartonshire MP Jo Swinson, 37, has ruled herself out, saying she will fight for the deputy leadership instead.

