HSBC is creating 500 new jobs in Scotland as it expands several functions of its operations north of the border.

It is creating roles in its global risk business, which was established in Edinburgh in 2015, and its centre of excellence for customer contact in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire.

The recruitment drive will also boost the number of employees in other areas of the business, bringing HSBC's headcount in Scotland to 4,500.

Loading article content