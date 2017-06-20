Racegoers have hailed Royal Ascot’s “fabulous” traditions and fashions as the famous race meeting welcomed thousands of well-dressed punters.

Haute couture designer Isabell Kristensen has for many years been a fan of the Berkshire race meeting which is as much a social occasion as a celebration of sport.

She said: “It’s the fabulous tradition of Ascot that keeps me coming back, I love the horses, I like to gamble – although I always lose. It’s fantastic to come here and see clients and friends and have a glass of champagne.

“And I love seeing the fashion, what people are wearing – it’s a fabulous fashion show.”

Stephanie del Valle, the current Miss World, said in her homeland of Puerto Rico she was a big fan of the sport of kings.

She said: “I’ve heard so much about Royal Ascot, my family are all big fans of horse racing and I practically grew up at the race track back home, so coming here is so exciting.”

Following the arrival of the Queen and royal party in the parade ring, the crowds will pay their respects to those who died in recent events.

Also joining the Queen will be the Duke of York and his daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, as well as the Earl and Countess of Wessex, Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn, and Diana, Princess of Wales’ sister Lady Jane Fellowes and her husband Lord Fellowes.

William and Kate will present a trophy during the day, as will Charles and Camilla, double Olympic gold medal-winning showjumper Nick Skelton and actor Laurence Fox, best known for his role in the TV crime drama Lewis.