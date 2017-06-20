BREXIT could transform access to new drugs and medical technologies for patients in Britain by stripping away red tape and “risk-averse” regulators, according to a leading think tank.

A paper published today by the Adam Smith Institute urges legislators to streamline the approvals process for potentially lifesaving new medicines and health technologies, arguing that the current regime "has become too risk averse" and bogged down by "overly onerous" regulation.

It said that "particularly needy patients" should be able to get new drugs which have only passed early stage safety and efficacy trials if their doctor recommends it, similar to the system in Japan. Brexit could also accelerate the roll-out of 3D organ printing to help meet the demand for transplants, and remove legal barriers to gene editing therapies for a range of diseases including cancer and heart disease. The think tank said patients in Britain should also be able to access treatments already approved by other developed nations' own regulatory bodies, without needing to undergo a separate and lengthy approvals process here first.

