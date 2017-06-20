Several of the largest names in global entertainment have formed a coalition tergeting online users that stream copyright infringing content.
Netflix, Amazon, Sky TV, HBO, Sony and Warner Brothers have joined forces with 24 of the biggest names in global entertainment to form the Alliance For Creativity and Entertainment (ACE).
The ACE coalition hopes to take action against groups and developers that distribute their content worldwide for free without permission.
The webite states that it “supports cooperation with law enforcement agencies around the world to advance these measures and address theft of creative works.”
While ACE isn’t specifically targeting the average household user - it's going after large-scale cyber criminals - the UK’s copyright protection board, FACT, said it’s just a matter of time before someone is caught in the crackdown on people selling “fully loaded” Kodi boxes online.
Kodi users are once again under attack as this new coalition of entertainment companies redoubles its anti-piracy efforts.
But Kodi isn’t illegal, it's how you choose to use it that can breach copyright laws. It's a free, open-source media player that allows users to download a range of program and video add-ons, but some of the most popular sources fall into that grey area between legal and illegal.
The gist of the website is that ACE wants people to pay for all the media content they consume and is happy to sue to get that message across - a strategy that hasn't really worked well so far.
In the past few weeks, Kodi has been under attack from the EU and popular add-ons have been challenged in court with hefty fines followed by a subsequent shutdown of services.
