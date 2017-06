No council high-rise block in Scotland has cladding of the type said to have been used in the Grenfell Tower, it has been confirmed.

In the wake of the fire in London which left dozens dead or presumed dead, the Scottish Government asked all local authorities with high-rise blocks of more than 18 metres to clarify what material, if any, had been applied to the exterior.

Communities Secretary Angela Constance told the Holyrood chamber that local authorities reported none had used aluminium composite material.

