Two men have appeared in court over the alleged murder of a man during a large-scale disturbance in Aberdeenshire.
Gary Clampett, 39, was found by police with serious injuries at a property in Fernie Place, Fraserburgh, at about 4am on Sunday.
Paramedics went to the scene but he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Barry Martin, 31, and Joseph Martin, 39, appeared before Peterhead Sheriff Court on Tuesday charged with murder.
The men, both from Fraserburgh, have also each been charged with two counts of attempted murder.
No pleas were entered and the men have been committed for further examination and remanded in custody until their next court appearance.
A Crown Office spokesman said: "The procurator fiscal also received a report concerning a 45-year-old male in connection with an incident on June 18.
"He was liberated from custody pending further inquiries and did not appear in court."
