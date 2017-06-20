FUTURISTIC architecture is vying for a slot against ancient history as the short-listers push their version of the new Ross Bandstand to the people of Edinburgh.

The architects behind structures including Kelvingrove Bandstand, the Shard and a Smithsonian museum are among those bidding for the rebuild of the famous structure.

The competition to replace the iconic bandstand in West Princes Street Gardens with a new landmark pavilion has had 125 teams from 22 countries whittled down to seven finalists.

