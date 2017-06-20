FUTURISTIC architecture is vying for a slot against ancient history as the short-listers push their version of the new Ross Bandstand to the people of Edinburgh.
The architects behind structures including Kelvingrove Bandstand, the Shard and a Smithsonian museum are among those bidding for the rebuild of the famous structure.
The competition to replace the iconic bandstand in West Princes Street Gardens with a new landmark pavilion has had 125 teams from 22 countries whittled down to seven finalists.
They have been invited to create the concept designs for the £25 million project brief, which includes a venue to replace the bandstand, a visitor centre and "subtle updates" to the gardens.
London-based Adjaye Associates, the firm behind the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African American History and Culture on the National Mall in Washington DC, the Danish BIG Bjarke Ingels Group, with significant projects including the Serpentine Pavilion 2016 and the Danish Maritime Museum, and Flanagan Lawrence, also of London, who collaborated on the design for the refurbishment of the Szczecin Amphitheatre in Poland are included.
Page Park Architects, described as one of Scotland's leading architectural practices and currently restoring the Mackintosh building for the Glasgow School of Art, were responsible for the refurbishment of Kelvingrove Bandstand and Amphitheatre in Glasgow.
Norway's Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter, who are behind the Romsdal Museum, and US-based wHY, an international collective involving architect Allan Cumming, Aaron Hicklin, Alison Watson, Peter Ross, Adrian Turpin and Beatrice Colin, has also been chosen.
The firm said wHY has assembled a team of "thought leaders and creative influencers, including engineers, designers, plant-lovers, graphic designers, writers, journalists, actors, artists, and activists who are passionate about Scotland and participating in the conversation for the future of the Ross Pavilion".
London-based William Matthews Associates and Sou Fujimoto Architects of Japan are also shortlisted together. Prior to establishing the firm William worked with Renzo Piano for 19 years, during which time he led the design team of the Shard in London.
