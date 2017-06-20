An investigation has been launched by a policing watchdog into how officers responded to a call made just before a man was stabbed in Glasgow.
The 32-year-old was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in the city having been attacked on Ladymuir Crescent on Wednesday.
A probe by the Police Investigation & Review Commissioner is now under way.
It will look at how the force responded to a call about a disturbance outside his home before the stabbing and how officers dealt with previous reported incidents by the victim and a family member.
A spokesman for the body said: "The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) is undertaking an investigation in relation to the serious injury of a 32-year-old man in Glasgow on June 14.
"He sustained the injury after being attacked and stabbed following a disturbance outside his home in Ladymuir Crescent and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.
"The Pirc investigation will examine the Police Scotland response to a call made just prior to the attack and the police response to previously reported incidents by the victim and a family member.
"The incident has been referred to the Pirc for investigation by Police Scotland and a report on the commissioner's findings will be submitted to the Chief Constable in due course."
