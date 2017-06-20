Former business minister Jo Swinson is the new deputy leader of the Liberal Democrats, the party has said.

She was elected unopposed after no other candidates were declared by Tuesday's 5pm deadline, a spokesman said.

Ms Swinson, who regained her East Dunbartonshire seat from the SNP in the general election, had been an early favourite to succeed Tim Farron as leader following his resignation.

However, she opted instead to stand as deputy.