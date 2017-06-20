The leader of the SNP at Westminster has said his party will "stand up for Scotland" as he announced the party's new team.

Ross, Skye and Lochaber MP Ian Blackford promised to "do things very differently" to the party's previous Westminster leader Angus Robertson who lost his seat in the general election.

Speaking on College Green in the shadow of the Houses of Parliament, Mr Blackford told reporters: "I think we've got tremendous strength across the board - I think there are fantastic opportunities and arguably greater opportunities in this Parliament than was the case in the last parliament on the basis that it is a minority government.

