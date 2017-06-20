The public are being urged to take care as temperatures continue to soar in Britain.
Public Health England (PHE) said the hot weather could have a “very real impact” on wellbeing, with the elderly, young babies, children and those with medical conditions most at risk.
Get advice on helping people most at risk during this hot weather via @NHSChoices https://t.co/yorQ18ntoT pic.twitter.com/7lSB4zeWvr
Loading article content
— PublicHealthEngland (@PHE_uk) June 19, 2017
Here are some top tips for staying cool and safe during the heatwave.
Try to keep out of the sun between 11am and 3pm when temperatures are hottest.
Close curtains in rooms facing the sun to help keep temperatures low.Children enjoy the beach in Scarborough. (Danny Lawson/PA)
Be aware that it may be cooler outside than inside.
Walk in the shade and wear a hat if you do go out in the heat.
UV levels are as high as that in Cyprus and Gibraltar in places according to PHE, which makes applying sunscreen more important than ever.Drink plenty of water. (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
Drink plenty of water and avoid sugar-filled, caffeinated and alcoholic drinks that can make you more dehydrated.
Wear loose-fitting clothing to help stay cool.
Never leave a person or animal in a closed parked vehicle in hot weather.Don’t leave pets in cars. (Danny Lawson/PA)
Stay safe and follow local advice if you are swimming or bathing in water to cool down.
Avoid physical exertion in the hottest parts of the day.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.