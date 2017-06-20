A Scottish Government ministerial working group set up in the wake of the Grenfell Tower disaster has agreed a series of actions to be taken after its first meeting.
The session convened on Tuesday to examine fire safety regulatory frameworks and will agree any improvements or actions to be taken.
Initial actions agreed by the group include continuing to have firefighters visit high-rise buiildings, review standards of detectors and consider whether further action should be taken with regards to sprinkler systems.
The meeting was chaired by Communities Secretary Angela Constance with Housing Minister Kevin Stewart and Community Safety Minister Annabelle Ewing.
Officials from fire and rescue, building standards, local government and housing joined them.
Ms Constance said: "While we're confident that in Scotland we have stringent building and fire safety regulations which contribute to keeping people safe, following the tragic events at Grenfell Tower it is imperative that we undertake a thorough and critical review of our regulations.
"Public safety is of paramount importance and, while the cause of the Grenfell Tower fire remains unknown at present, there can be no room for complacency.
"Communities across Scotland rightly want to know that we are taking all appropriate action and can provide them with the necessary reassurance required.
"That is why ministers have instructed Scottish Government officials to work closely with local authorities and the fire service to review all of Scotland's high-rise domestic buildings, construction work that has taken place, the materials of any cladding and whether further action needs be taken as precautionary measure to prevent fire."
Scottish local authorities responses suggest the type of cladding reported to have been used in Grenfell Tower has not been used on their high rise blocks.
This is consistent with current building standards regulations in Scotland.
