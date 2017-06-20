Jeremy Corbyn called for all communities to remain strong against hate and racism as he spoke at a vigil, a stone's throw away from the scene of a suspected terror attack which saw Muslim pedestrians mown down with a van.

The Labour leader and local MP for Islington North spoke from the steps of north London's Finsbury Park mosque.

Speaking to crowds who had gathered to show support for the mosque and the deeply shocked Muslim community, he said: "If this mosque is attacked, if a synagogue is attacked, if any person is attacked, we are all under attack because of it.

"Let us have a sense of solidarity in all communities, bringing all together and a sense of unity."

A driver used a white van to target an area busy with worshippers attending Ramadan night prayers at a nearby mosque in the early hours of Monday.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene on Seven Sisters Road, and nine others were taken to hospital.

In tense and quickly unfolding scenes, a suspect was pinned to the ground by passers-by until police arrived and protected by an imam from a potential mob attack.

Organisers, who arranged the event under the banner of "No To Islamophobia - Unity with Finsbury Park Mosque", say the attack did not take place in a vacuum but occurred in a climate of sensationalist and irresponsible attempts to demonise Muslims by sections of the press, commentators and some politicians.

Mr Corbyn described the incident as an "annoying, appalling and despicable act of terror against a wholly innocent local community".

He said the response of the community had been "extraordinary" starting from the people who were attending a sick man on the street, who later died.

It includes those who prevented anyone injuring a suspect so that "he was properly arrested, taken away" and face the full force of the law in due course, he said.

Mr Corbyn said it also includes the Muslim leaders who immediately sought "to support the community and bring about peace".

They were trying to understand what had happened and tend to the injured.

Mr Corbyn said he was proud to represent Islington in all its faiths, diversity and differences as it makes us "more united than anybody could ever do (in trying) to divide us".

The event started with a minute's silence.

Finsbury Park Mosque chairman Mohammed Kozbar, who was surrounded by other faiths leaders, read out some of the messages of support that have flooded in since the attack.

Wellwishers of different backgrounds have said "I stand with you, nobody can destroy such a strong community" and that "love will always be stronger than hate".

Speaking during the last 10 days of Ramadan, which is one of the most holy periods in the Islamic calendar, Mr Kozbar told the crowd: "I would like to welcome all of you.

"The mosque and all the community here admire your support and solidarity."

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has said the incident was quite clearly an attack on Muslims.

Scotland Yard said extra police patrols will be deployed to reassure the public and those observing Ramadan.

Faith leaders from across London met with senior police officers at New Scotland Yard this morning following the terrorist attack in Finsbury Park.

In a joint statement sharing Mr Corbyn's sentiment they said: "An attack on one community is an attack on us all.

"We condemn this terrible incident and call on all Londoners to stand together against terrorists and extremists whatever their cause.

"Whilst we have been supporting the community in Finsbury Park in private, we also wish to state publicly that we are committed to supporting one another and that we are determined not to allow this horrible act to divide us.

"There will be events in the coming days and weeks for all communities to come together and we encourage those who can to attend."