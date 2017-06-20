PEDRO Caixinha is doing the right thing by populating his Rangers team with players from Portugal and Latin America this summer, according to his countryman Vitor Pereira.

The 1860 Munich manager, interviewed for the Ibrox post prior to the appointment of Mark Warburton in 2015, has watched on this summer as Caixinha has supplemented the arrival of Ryan Jack from Aberdeen by surrounding himself with four of his Portuguese countrymen.

Veteran defender Bruno Alves - currently away in Russia with the remainder of the Portuguese Confederations Cup squad - was first to sign up, from Serie A outfit Cagliari, being followed in the Ibrox door by his another defender Fabio Cardoso from Vitoria Setubal and winger Daniel Candeias from Benfica, with Dalcio also arriving from the Lisbon giants on a season-long loan.

Read more: Exclusive: Bruno Alves will be Rangers' main man - Vitor Pereira

As for the Latin American influence, Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos, the scorer of 17 goals in 19 games in the Finnish league this season, has also arrived on a three-year deal, with two Mexican based players, Carlos Alberto Pena and Eduardo Herrera, set to join subject to the successful granting of a work permit.

This exotic influx promises to be an eye-catching addition to the Scottish game one way or another - especially with the club plunged into Europa League action against Progres Niederkorn of Luxembourg as early as next midweek - but Pereira feels that Portuguese players have proven they can travel the world and be successful, even in the hurly burly of the Scottish game. In his defence, players from that country can be spotted near the top of most of the major leagues in world football.

"Portuguese players have quality," Pereira told Herald Sport last night. "Our players are all around the world, in a lot of different leagues, with good results I think. These players have quality and I think they will help the club.

"I feel like Scottish people are a bit like us, they are people with passion," Pereira added. "While the style of football isn't be the same, but I think good players can adapt, and our footballers are always up for the battle."

Read more: Exclusive: Bruno Alves will be Rangers' main man - Vitor Pereira

Caixinha hasn't been everyone's cup of tea thus far at Ibrox - impressive wins such as a 3-0 victory at Pittodrie have been balanced by an embarrassingly easy 5-1 Old Firm reverse on home turf - but Pereira feels his friend has the character to win the doubters over. With just 14 days off this summer, there is certainly going to be no shortage of hard work.

"I think Pedro is building a good squad there," said Pereira, "a good team, and for sure together he and Rangers will have success. Pedro did some very good work in Mexico and good work in Portugal and he has a strong character. He is a very strong character and I think the people in Scotland like managers like that. I think he will do a good job at Rangers."