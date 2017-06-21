It was last August that the Syrian head of antiquities spoke movingly in Scotland about the immense task he and his colleagues faced, dealing with the devastating impact that war and turmoil was having on the country's heritage.

Professor Dr Maamoun Abdulkarim, director general of antiquities and museum in Syria, appealed to Scottish experts to help him in the task of protecting the 10,000 important historical sites in his country.

Professor Abdulkarim was in Scotland for the Edinburgh International Culture Summit, and he spoke poignantly of the tragedy of the conflict in his country and the more than 300 sites destroyed or severely harmed by warfare.

