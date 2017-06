THE view that Scotland’s fishermen are among the most committed of Brexiters in the land is well established. It is promoted by the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation (SFF), as the only way to reclaim their fishing grounds from other European fleets.

But there are many among those who sail out from local communities around the Scottish coast every day, who not only don’t agree, but are very nervous about post-Brexit prospects.

Not least are those small boats with crews of one or two, who lay creels on the seabed. They are after langoustine, crabs and lobster, with the vast bulk heading to restaurants in France, Spain, Italy and Belgium.

